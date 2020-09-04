Former Lebanese Minister of State for Administrative Development, May Chidiac, is leading a campaign to help families affected by the August 4 Beirut port blast in an effort to fill the void left by the government's inaction, she told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Former Lebanese Minister of State for Administrative Development, May Chidiac, is leading a campaign to help families affected by the August 4 Beirut port blast in an effort to fill the void left by the government's inaction, she told Sputnik in an interview.

The blast at the port of Beirut, which has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, left 190 people dead and at least 6,500 others injured. In the wake of the explosion, the Lebanese cabinet resigned on August 10, although the president has kept his post.

"The Beirut blast has caused more than $15 billion in damages, that in addition to the Lebanese system already being saddled with staggering debt. Huge challenges lie ahead, for the business owner and the consumer. Both have no help from the Lebanese authorities - currently accused of government mismanagement and corruption - and are left without any rescue packages that have been quite common in the developed world. The future of the Lebanese economy is quite bleak," Chidiac said.

International organizations and charities have scrambled to provide humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people following the blast, although Chidiac said that these efforts merely fill the void left by the country's government.

"As always, international NGOs and local associations fill the gap left by the government's ineptitude. I am currently heading an initiative called Ground Zero Beirut Relief Committee, aimed at rebuilding homes that were decimated by the blast and helping the affected families in any way possible," she continued.

Ground Zero Beirut Relief Committee has partnered with several NGOs and entities in the Lebanese capital that have experience in development, construction, and humanitarian aid. The initiative is also collaborating with local and international partners to raise funds, Chidiac explained.

Restoration plans have already been started for 500 apartment buildings.

Moreover, the committee is delivering food and assistance to more than 4,000 individuals and 1,500 families, as well as providing medical aid to the injured and mental health support to children, according to Chidiac.

Alongside the hefty repair bill and the significant death toll, the blast also triggered a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Lebanon is indeed witnessing a dramatic increase in the spread of COVID-19 since the devastating blast at Beirut's port that left much of the capital city damaged. Before the explosion, the government had managed to keep the infections under control to minimize pressure on the public health system. Now, local hospitals are incredibly overwhelmed with barely any beds left to treat patients. According to the International Rescue Committee, the number of infections has risen by 220 percent and shows no sign of abating," Chidiac said.

The increasing pace of the pandemic is also putting pressure on the country's health service, which has had to treat upwards of 6,000 people who were injured in the blast that damaged many medical facilities, the ex-minister said.

"The spread of COVID-19 comes as Lebanon's health care system has also been treating 6,000 people who were injured in the Beirut blast, while simultaneously dealing with the severe damage to the medical infrastructure. To make things worse, numerous hospitals have shut down after the blast, leaving hundreds of beds unavailable to future coronavirus patients," she continued.

According to the former minister, the international community has lost faith in the Lebanese political elite, and all forms of humanitarian aid are being channeled through local organizations and associations, coupled with fundraising efforts of the Lebanese diaspora.

As of Thursday, 18,963 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in Lebanon, including 558 new cases over the past 24 hours. The country's coronavirus disease death toll currently stands at 179.