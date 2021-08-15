UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Calls On President To Resign After Fuel Tank Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

Lebanese Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Calls on President to Resign After Fuel Tank Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has called on President Michel Aoun to step down following the deadly explosion of a fuel tank in the northwestern Akkar District.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 20 people dead, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

"If it was a country that respects its citizens, officials - from the president of the republic and up to the last person responsible for negligence - would have stepped down," Hariri said, as quoted by Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Tank Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

46 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

8 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

9 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

9 hours ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.