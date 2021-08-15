Lebanese Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Calls on President to Resign After Fuel Tank Blast

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Lebanese former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has called on President Michel Aoun to step down following the deadly explosion of a fuel tank in the northwestern Akkar District.

The explosion occurred in the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 20 people dead, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

"If it was a country that respects its citizens, officials - from the president of the republic and up to the last person responsible for negligence - would have stepped down," Hariri said, as quoted by Al-Arabiya broadcaster.