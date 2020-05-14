Lebanese Finance Minister Satisfied With First Round of Economic Recovery Talks With IMF

The Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have successfully concluded the first round of talks aimed at restoring the Lebanese economy, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said following the negotiations

The Lebanese authorities and the IMF started discussions on the financial recovery plan in the format of a video conference on Monday. Lebanon was presented by officials from the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank with Wazni leading the team.

"The Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund have completed the first round of talks with the aim of reaching an agreement that will put the Lebanese economy on the right track," Wazni said, as quoted by the National News Agency.

The minister added that the Lebanese side was satisfied with the atmosphere of the talks and expected the next rounds to be "equally constructive.

"

Lebanon � one of the most indebted countries in the world � has plunged into a severe economic crisis last October after nationwide protests broke out over increasing prices of bread and other necessities and resulted in the topping of the government. In January, Hassan Diab was appointed as prime minister and pledged to enact reforms to stabilize the economy.

However, in late April, a new wave of protests began in Lebanon for all the same reasons � a sharp drop in the value of the local currency and an increase in food prices. In response, the government endorsed an economic reform plan aimed at dealing with the nation's deepening financial crisis. In addition, Diab said that Lebanon would seek financial assistance from the IMF to restore its economy.