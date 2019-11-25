Lebanese Forces Use Tear Gas to Stop Clashes Between Protesters, Shia Parties' Supporters

Lebanon's security forces fired tear gas on Monday to break up clashes between demonstrators protesting against the government and supporters of the Lebanese-based Shia parties, Hezbollah and Amal, in Beirut's central Martyrs' Square, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Lebanon's security forces fired tear gas on Monday to break up clashes between demonstrators protesting against the government and supporters of the Lebanese-based Shia parties, Hezbollah and Amal, in Beirut's central Martyrs' Square, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rallies began in the early hours of Monday after a video was published on the internet in which one of the demonstrators insulted the leader of the Hezbollah movement. The Shia parties' supporters managed to destroy a protester camp in central Beirut before the security forces arrived at the site.

According to the correspondent, the army was trying to cut off the two rivals to prevent them from reaching each other to avoid confrontations.

The Shia Hezbollah political party and Amal movement were both represented in the government until the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on October 29 following rallies that were triggered earlier in October by the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls via WhatsApp messenger. At the time, about half of the country's population took to the streets demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption.