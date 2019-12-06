UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Foreign Minister Bassil Says New Gov't Formation To Start Monday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:52 PM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Bassil Says New Gov't Formation to Start Monday

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday the new government formation would start on Monday, adding that he hoped it would be quick

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday the new government formation would start on Monday, adding that he hoped it would be quick.

"The process of forming a new government begins on Monday, and we hope that it will be quick to form an effective government, which will be capable of implementing necessary reforms and new economic policy, as well as a reform project that eliminates corruption from Lebanese institutions," Bassil told Sputnik.

