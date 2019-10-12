UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Foreign Minister Calls For Syria's Return To Arab League Amid Turkish Offensive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Calls for Syria's Return to Arab League Amid Turkish Offensive

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Saturday called on the League of Arab States (LAS) to fully restore Syria's membership in the organization against the backdrop of Ankara's military offensive in the country's northeast

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil on Saturday called on the League of Arab States (LAS) to fully restore Syria's membership in the organization against the backdrop of Ankara's military offensive in the country's northeast.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's northeast, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

"Is it not time for Syria to return to the LAS .

.. Or should we wait for a permission from someone else?" the minister said, addressing a LAS emergency meeting related to the start of the Turkish offensive.

Bassil stressed that Syria's return to the organization should become the Arab world's response to Ankara's aggressive actions.

Representatives of Algeria and Iraq also stated during the emergency meeting the need of Syria's restoration in the Arab League.

Syria has been mired in a civil conflict since 2011 with the government headed by President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations. In 2011, the Arab League suspended Syrian membership due to the conflict.

