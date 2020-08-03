UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Foreign Minister Officially Submits Resignation To Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Officially Submits Resignation to Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW/BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti on Monday officially submitted a resignation letter to Prime Minister Hassan Diab in protest to the government's performance on a number of issues, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster has reported.

According to some news outlets, the minister's resignation is taking place against the backdrop of differing views between Hitti and Diab.

"If the cabinet of ministers accepts his resignation, there are two possible options: to assign a government minister to carry out the duties as the acting foreign minister, or appoint a new one, which is the most likely scenario," a local government source told Sputnik.

According to local news outlets, Environment Minister Demianos Khattar may take the position of the acting foreign minister.

