Lebanese Foreign Minister Says To Resign On Monday In Protest To Government's Actions

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Says to Resign on Monday in Protest to Government's Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti said on Monday that he would submit a resignation letter later in the day over disputes in the government on a number of issues.

"I will submit my resignation today in a protest to the government's performance on a number of issues," Hitti told Sky News Arabia.

According to some news outlets, the minister's resignation is taking place against the backdrop of differing views between Hitti and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

The Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that Hitti had already arrived at the government to officially submit his resignation to Diab.

