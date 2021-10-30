UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Foreign Minister To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Diplomatic Row With Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Lebanese Foreign Minister to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Diplomatic Row With Riyadh

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will chair an emergency ministerial meeting on Saturday in order to find ways to resolve the differences that have arisen with Saudi Arabia, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"On Saturday, a ministerial meeting will be held at the Foreign Ministry near the government building," it said.

In connection with the order of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is on a working trip outside the country, Bou Habib will coordinate the meeting with President Michel Aoun.

"The main purpose of the meeting will be to search for opportunities to overcome regrettable differences. Since we are sure that what is happening is a problem, and not a crisis with our brothers in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries, and this can be overcome through dialogue," the ministry quoted Bou Habib as saying.

