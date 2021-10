Lebanese Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on November 22 - Source

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will visit Moscow on November 22, a source from the Lebanese political forces told Sputnik on Friday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib will visit Moscow on November 22, a source from the Lebanese political forces told Sputnik on Friday.

