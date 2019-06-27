Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Bombings in Tunisia

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday recent bombings in Tunis and expressed solidarity with the people of Tunisia in fighting terrorism.

Earlier in the day, two bombs exploded in the center of the Tunisian capital. According to media reports, one blast targeted a police vehicle and took place on Tunis' central Habib Bourguiba avenue near the French Embassy, while the second explosion took place in Tunis next to the the government's counterterrorism agency's parking lot. At least one police officer was killed in one of the blasts.

According to the Al-Hadath news agency, both of the explosions were supposedly carried out by suicide bombers.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns two terrorist attacks that took place in the capital of Tunisia, which led to the death of a security officer and injured dozens of people," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed solidarity with Tunisia in its fight against terrorism, stating that the war against terrorism will continue until it is completely stopped ideologically and physically.