UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Bombings In Tunisia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:24 PM

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Bombings in Tunisia

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday recent bombings in Tunis and expressed solidarity with the people of Tunisia in fighting terrorism

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday recent bombings in Tunis and expressed solidarity with the people of Tunisia in fighting terrorism.

Earlier in the day, two bombs exploded in the center of the Tunisian capital. According to media reports, one blast targeted a police vehicle and took place on Tunis' central Habib Bourguiba avenue near the French Embassy, while the second explosion took place in Tunis next to the the government's counterterrorism agency's parking lot. At least one police officer was killed in one of the blasts.

According to the Al-Hadath news agency, both of the explosions were supposedly carried out by suicide bombers.

"The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns two terrorist attacks that took place in the capital of Tunisia, which led to the death of a security officer and injured dozens of people," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed solidarity with Tunisia in its fight against terrorism, stating that the war against terrorism will continue until it is completely stopped ideologically and physically.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Vehicle Suicide Tunis Tunisia Media Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Army Preparing Military Parade to Commemor ..

30 seconds ago

UN Chief Appoints US Diplomat Gressly as Emergency ..

34 seconds ago

Russia's Environment Ministry Says Inventoried Ove ..

4 minutes ago

MSF Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Response to Cris ..

4 minutes ago

Trump to Try Delaying Census After Supreme Court R ..

4 minutes ago

Constitutional Committee Can Serve as 'Door Opener ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.