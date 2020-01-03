(@FahadShabbir)

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry on Friday called the US strike in Baghdad on the top Iranian commander and Iraqi militia men a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq's sovereignty

The Pentagon said the strike early on Friday took out the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several other military officials.

"The Foreign Ministry followed with concern this morning's events in Baghdad, condemns the operation... believes it to violate Iraq's sovereignty and dangerously escalate tensions with Iran and in the region," a statement seen by Sputnik read.

The ministry called on regional powers to stop the bloodshed and shield Lebanon from the aftermath of Soleimani's murder at a time when it desperately needed political and military stability to find a way out of a crippling economic and financial crisis.