UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Dangerous Escalation After Quds Chief's Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Dangerous Escalation After Quds Chief's Killing

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry on Friday called the US strike in Baghdad on the top Iranian commander and Iraqi militia men a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq's sovereignty

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry on Friday called the US strike in Baghdad on the top Iranian commander and Iraqi militia men a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The Pentagon said the strike early on Friday took out the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several other military officials.

"The Foreign Ministry followed with concern this morning's events in Baghdad, condemns the operation... believes it to violate Iraq's sovereignty and dangerously escalate tensions with Iran and in the region," a statement seen by Sputnik read.

The ministry called on regional powers to stop the bloodshed and shield Lebanon from the aftermath of Soleimani's murder at a time when it desperately needed political and military stability to find a way out of a crippling economic and financial crisis.

Related Topics

Murder Iran Pentagon Iraq Baghdad Lebanon From Top

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

35 minutes ago

Secretary Labour greets newly elected body of EFP

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 03 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Sukkur Customs foil attempt of foreign currency la ..

2 minutes ago

Newly appointed AG Sindh calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago

Rescure work still continue in Sukkur

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.