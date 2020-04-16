Lebanon slams Israel for a drone airstrike that was recently launched on a car near the Jdaidit Yabws checkpoint on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement obtained by Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Lebanon slams Israel for a drone airstrike that was recently launched on a car near the Jdaidit Yabws checkpoint on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Several news outlets reported on Wednesday that a drone attacked an SUV vehicle, reportedly belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah political party, in Syria near the Lebanese border. According to various media reports, there were no casualties.

"The Foreign Ministry condemns an attack by an Israeli military drone conducted with two missiles on a Lebanese civilian vehicle in the area of Jdaidit Yabws," the statement said, adding that such actions confirmed the aggressive position of the Israeli authorities toward Lebanon.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti has tasked the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, with filing a complaint to the UN Security Council on violating the country's sovereignty.

The border between Lebanon and Syria has been officially closed since the beginning of March as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Aerial vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces have repeatedly attacked positions and high-ranking officials of the Hezbollah movement in Syria, including two of its leaders, Imad Mughniyeh and Samir Kantara, in 2008 and 2015, respectively.