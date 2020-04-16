UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel's Attack On Checkpoint On Border With Syria

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Condemns Israel's Attack on Checkpoint on Border With Syria

Lebanon slams Israel for a drone airstrike that was recently launched on a car near the Jdaidit Yabws checkpoint on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement obtained by Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Lebanon slams Israel for a drone airstrike that was recently launched on a car near the Jdaidit Yabws checkpoint on the Syrian-Lebanese border, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Several news outlets reported on Wednesday that a drone attacked an SUV vehicle, reportedly belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah political party, in Syria near the Lebanese border. According to various media reports, there were no casualties.

"The Foreign Ministry condemns an attack by an Israeli military drone conducted with two missiles on a Lebanese civilian vehicle in the area of Jdaidit Yabws," the statement said, adding that such actions confirmed the aggressive position of the Israeli authorities toward Lebanon.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti has tasked the country's ambassador to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, with filing a complaint to the UN Security Council on violating the country's sovereignty.

The border between Lebanon and Syria has been officially closed since the beginning of March as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Aerial vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces have repeatedly attacked positions and high-ranking officials of the Hezbollah movement in Syria, including two of its leaders, Imad Mughniyeh and Samir Kantara, in 2008 and 2015, respectively.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Syria Israel Vehicles Vehicle Car Lebanon March Border 2015 Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

48 seconds ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

29 minutes ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

46 minutes ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

48 minutes ago

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.