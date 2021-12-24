UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Decries Attack On UN Peacekeepers In Country's South

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned on Thursday the aggressive actions against the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the country's south.

On Wednesday evening, a group of residents of the southern village of Chaqra blocked a vehicle carrying UNIFIL peacekeepers and threw stones and sticks at them. Peacekeepers managed to escape unscathed with the help of the Lebanese army.

The attack was driven by attempts of peacekeepers to take photos of the settlement.

"The Foreign Ministry expresses regret over the incident with Finnish peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The ministry is awaiting the results of the investigation. The Ministry declares that it does not accept any attacks against the UNIFIL forces," a statement of the ministry read.

The ministry also outlined the importance of activities of the UN peacekeeping mission in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

