Lebanese Foreign Ministry Says Has No Details About Former Nissan Chairman Arrival

Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no details regarding former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrival to the country

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Lebanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had no details regarding former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's arrival to the country.

Ghosn, who has been under house arrest in Japan over alleged financial misconduct, confirmed earlier in the day that he had arrived in Lebanon. A source in the Lebanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Ghosn had already met with President Michel Aoun.

"The ministry confirms that Carlos Ghosn legally arrived in Lebanon yesterday morning, according to the Lebanese General Security Directorate's information. The circumstances under which he left Japan and arrived in Beirut are unknown. Everything connected to this issue is his private matter," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it had sent multiple requests to the Japanese side regarding Ghosn's case to no avail.

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested Ghosn for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.

On Monday, media reported that Ghosn, a holder of French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, arrived in Beirut. The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported that he could have left Japan without permission.

