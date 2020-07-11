UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Gather Near US Embassy To Protest Interference, 'Caesar' Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:06 AM

Lebanese Gather Near US Embassy to Protest Interference, 'Caesar' Sanctions

A mass rally against US fresh sanctions and interference in Lebanon's affairs was held near the US Embassy in Beirut's suburb of Awkar on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A mass rally against US fresh sanctions and interference in Lebanon's affairs was held near the US Embassy in Beirut's suburb of Awkar on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The protest brought together people from various political movements, including Hezbollah, the Communist Party and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.

"The main purpose of the event is to warn Americans against interfering in our internal affairs. They made up a law called 'Caesar' to starve the Lebanese and Syrian people. They, who created the IS [Islamic state terrorist group, banned in Russia] and terror, want the Resistance [Hezbollah] to lay down their weapons. We state this will not happen," Nadim Mustafa, a representative of the Arab Democratic Party, told Sputnik.

The activist went on to argue that Hezbollah is a "weapon for protection against external aggression of Israel," which is "not used inside Lebanon."

Police, security and armed forces were on standby throughout the rally. After protesters tried to break down the barbed wire fence at the entrance to the diplomatic mission, the police responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Tensions between Lebanon and the United States have spiked over the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and directly impacts neighboring countries, including Lebanon. In late June, Prime Minister Hassan Diab demanded that Lebanon be excluded from the sanctions policy against Syria.

In a separate development, US Ambassador Dorothy Shea has triggered a backlash after she accused Hezbollah of blocking an economic recovery in Lebanon and siphoning billions of Dollars from the government. Beirut denounced her comments as an open interference in internal affairs meant to destabilize the situation in the country.

Washington has long been demanding that Hezbollah disarm, but the Shiite movement insists that its military potential is needed to defend Lebanon in case of Israel's aggression.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Protest Police Syria Israel Water Beirut United States Lebanon June Gas Event From Government Billion Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

56 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Civil defence performance lauded

4 minutes ago

Finland, Sweden object to EU council's recovery pl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.