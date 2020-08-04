Lebanese General Security Chief Refutes Version of Pyrotechnics Explosion in Beirut

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The head of the Lebanese General Security Directorate, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, refuted version of the explosion of pyrotechnics in the port of Beirut, saying that these were other explosives that had been stored for a long time.

"What happened was not an explosion of pyrotechnics, but other substances capable of detonating that had been stored for a long time," the intelligence chief said at the scene of the explosion.