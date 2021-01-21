UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Government Extends State Of Emergency Until February 8 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Lebanese council of ministers on Thursday extended a nationwide state of emergency introduced from January 14-25 until February 8 in an attempt to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Lebanon previously imposed a general curfew from January 14-25 amid a fresh outbreak of COVID-19. Going outside and riding in vehicles are prohibited.

All public and private institutions are closed. Stores must close at 5 p.m., before which only deliveries are allowed.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and President Michel Aoun "have agreed on an exceptional basis to prolong the lockdown until 5 a.m. [03:00 GMT] on February 8," the government said in a statement.

As of now, Lebanon has confirmed 264,647 cases of the coronavirus, with a death toll of 2,084. A total of 4,332 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

