Lebanese Government Hands Over Beirut Port Explosion Case to Judicial Council - Source

The Lebanese government on Monday referred the Beirut port explosion investigation to the country's Judicial Council, a source from the council told Sputnik

The Lebanese government on Monday referred the Beirut port explosion investigation to the country's Judicial Council, a source from the council told Sputnik.

"The Lebanese government decided to refer the Beirut port bombing case to the Judicial Council," the source said.

The source did not name the reason behind the decision, but the Lebanese media reported that Prime Minister Hassan Diab may soon announce his resignation.

On August 4, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014.

Over the past few days, several Lebanese ministers have resigned over the public anger caused by the deadly blast, including Environment Minister Damianos Kattar, Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad and Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm.