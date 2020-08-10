UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister After Cabinet Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:11 PM

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan confirmed on Monday that the cabinet resigned amid increasing pressure to step down in the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan confirmed on Monday that the cabinet resigned amid increasing pressure to step down in the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion.

"Yes, the government resigned," Hassan told reporters as he was exiting the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister is expected to address the nation later in the day.

