Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister After Cabinet Meeting
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:11 PM
Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan confirmed on Monday that the cabinet resigned amid increasing pressure to step down in the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion
"Yes, the government resigned," Hassan told reporters as he was exiting the cabinet meeting.
The prime minister is expected to address the nation later in the day.