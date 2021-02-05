UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Governor Says Tripoli Riots Instigators To Be Investigated By Court

Lebanese court will hold pre-trial investigation to determine the instigators of the recent Tripoli riots, while perpetrators of the unrest will face legal action, judge Ramzi Nohra, the head of Lebanon's North Governorate, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Lebanese court will hold pre-trial investigation to determine the instigators of the recent Tripoli riots, while perpetrators of the unrest will face legal action, judge Ramzi Nohra, the head of Lebanon's North Governorate, told Sputnik.

Prompted by an extension of the country's third and strictest lock down to date, the Mediterranean nation's northern capital witnessed a week of rioting and bloody clashes with security forces that left a number of public and private institutions vandalized in its wake.

"The courts and investigations should clarify who pushed these people to commit these acts of vandalism. As we know, there is always a number of people who are pushed to commit acts of vandalism, while some people blindly follow them without knowing what they are doing," Nohra said.

The Lebanese military announced yesterday that a total of 30 rioters have been detained, 10 of whom have been referred to the country's military prosecutor on charges of rioting, encroaching on public and private property, and arson of Tripoli's municipality building, to be released later on after their involvement in the riots was not confirmed.

"All those who participated in the acts of riots will be detained because as I mentioned, this is no longer a peaceful protest. This is an attack against public institutions and the destruction of public and private property and this is something that cannot go on nor be repeated," Nohra added.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab called for an investigation to be launched into the Tripoli riots in an official statement on Saturday, specifying that the city and its populace have fallen victim to politically-motivated provocateurs and highlighting the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice.

