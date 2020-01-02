UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Gov't Repeatedly Requested Japan To Extradite Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:14 PM

Lebanese Gov't Repeatedly Requested Japan to Extradite Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn - Reports

Beirut has repeatedly requested Japan to extradite ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian-born French billionaire of Lebanese origin, who made a surprise escape to Lebanon on the New Year's Eve after surrendering his three passports in Japan ahead of a trial over alleged financial misconduct, the Fuji Television Network reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Beirut has repeatedly requested Japan to extradite ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian-born French billionaire of Lebanese origin, who made a surprise escape to Lebanon on the New Year's Eve after surrendering his three passports in Japan ahead of a trial over alleged financial misconduct, the Fuji Television Network reported on Thursday.

Requests were made before Ghosn left Japan. On December 20, during Japanese State Foreign Minister Suzuki Keisuke's visit to Beirut, Lebanese President Michel Aoun personally asked the diplomat to extradite the businessman. The Japanese side was said to have refused, saying that his country would investigate the case in accordance with the Japanese law.

At the same time, government sources deny the connection between Japan's refusal to extradite Ghosn and his escape.

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested 65-year-old Ghosn for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.

The ex-Nissan boss was entitled to the French consular protection since he was arrested in Japan more than a year ago and was watched over by the embassy in Tokyo.

Ghosn has denied Japan's claims that he underreported his revenues with the help of another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly. He has confirmed he was in Lebanon after fleeing "political persecution." Kelly, a US national, is still awaiting trial in Japan.

