BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab will hold an emergency government meeting on the country's deteriorating economic crisis on Friday, the government's press service said.

The meeting will be held amid a sharp depreciation of the local currency, which in turn has prompted nationwide public unrest.

"Prime Minister Hassan Diab canceled all meetings set for Friday for an emergency government meeting related to the financial situation," the statement read.

Thousands of anti-government protesters, angry at continuing economic hardships in Lebanon, clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut on Saturday.

The demonstration quickly descended into chaos, with protesters hurling rocks and firecrackers at security forces, who responded with volleys of tear gas. Troops were called in to disperse the crowds.

Lebanon has seen months of pro-reform protests since frustration over the government's inability to stop Currency depreciation brought people into the streets in October. Diab, who took office in January, has been in talks with international creditors to secure a financial lifeline for the nation.