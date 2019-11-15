UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Gov't To Hold Consultations On Safadi's Premiership On Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:49 PM

Lebanese Gov't to Hold Consultations on Safadi's Premiership on Monday - Reports

The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the appointment of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi as prime minister, a position he has already expressed a willingness to take, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the appointment of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi as prime minister, a position he has already expressed a willingness to take, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's political forces achieved consensus on the candidacy of the next head of government after the previous one, Saad Hariri, resigned following weeks of protests.

"We have contacted minister Safadi and he has agreed to assume the premiership if his name is approved by the main political forces participating in the government," Bassil told the MTV Lebanon broadcaster, adding that the consultations on Safadi's premiership were due to be held on Monday.

Bassil said that the country at the current stage needed a figure who knew the state's internal affairs well.

"Safadi had previously held more than one ministerial position and had no suspicion of corruption during his official duties, so I find him a suitable figure," the foreign minister noted.

Rallies began across Lebanon on October 17. About half of the country's population took to the streets demanding economic reforms and an end to the corruption crisis. In the first two days, the center of Beirut was swept by riots that led to clashes between protesters and the police. Authorities had to call on the military and security forces to avoid the use of force and to ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Riots Police Beirut Lebanon October Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

51 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

51 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

60 minutes ago

Russian Nationals to Be Banned From Ukraine's Dual ..

2 minutes ago

ANP abolishes membership of party activist

2 minutes ago

Two killed, one injured over a petty issue in Abbo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.