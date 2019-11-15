The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the appointment of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi as prime minister, a position he has already expressed a willingness to take, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the appointment of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi as prime minister , a position he has already expressed a willingness to take, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon's political forces achieved consensus on the candidacy of the next head of government after the previous one, Saad Hariri, resigned following weeks of protests.

"We have contacted minister Safadi and he has agreed to assume the premiership if his name is approved by the main political forces participating in the government," Bassil told the MTV Lebanon broadcaster, adding that the consultations on Safadi's premiership were due to be held on Monday.

Bassil said that the country at the current stage needed a figure who knew the state's internal affairs well.

"Safadi had previously held more than one ministerial position and had no suspicion of corruption during his official duties, so I find him a suitable figure," the foreign minister noted.

Lebanon's main political parties should move swiftly to name Mohammad Safadi prime minister in order to begin forming a new government, Bassil added.

Rallies began across Lebanon on October 17. About half of the country's population took to the streets demanding economic reforms and an end to the corruption crisis. In the first two days, the center of Beirut was swept by riots that led to clashes between protesters and the police. Authorities had to call on the military and security forces to avoid the use of force and to ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators.