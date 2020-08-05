Lebanese Health Minister Assesses Situation After Port Explosion as Catastrophe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday that hospitals in Beirut and its suburbs were overcrowded after the explosion in the port of Beirut, qualifying the situation, aggravated by the spreading of the coronavirus, as a catastrophe.

According to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the blast that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday evening was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"There are about 4,000 injured, many of them are still without treatment, as hospitals, located near or outside the capital, are in the lack of capacity," Hassan said.

According to the minister, four hospitals were completely destroyed by the blast, and their patients were taken to other medical facilities, which "exacerbates the issue and turns the crisis into an epidemic health disaster.

"

Hassan assessed the situation as a "catastrophe in the full sense of this word", taking into consideration the coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of victims is increasing. So far, there are around 100 casualties," the minister said, specifying that the count of those missing is more than "the number of bodies that have arrived at hospitals."

"Rescue and civil defense teams are still searching for those missing at the site of the explosion, which has spread over 20 kilometers in Beirut and resulted in severe damage for hundreds of buildings," Hassan added.