Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A 45-years old woman, who arrived from Iran, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, and taken to a Beirut hospital for quarantine, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that there were another two suspected cases.

"There are no reasons to impose a state of emergency," the minister said at a press conference, broadcast by national television.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.