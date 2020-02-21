UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Country

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:49 PM

Lebanese Health Minister Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Country

A 45-years old woman, who arrived from Iran, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, and taken to a Beirut hospital for quarantine, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that there were another two suspected cases

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A 45-years old woman, who arrived from Iran, has been infected with the novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, and taken to a Beirut hospital for quarantine, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Friday, adding that there were another two suspected cases.

"There are no reasons to impose a state of emergency," the minister said at a press conference, broadcast by national television.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.

Related Topics

Iran China Died Wuhan Beirut December Women TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kite flying, aerial firing were order of day durin ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds of corrupt elements appeal NAB to withdra ..

2 minutes ago

Upper house's committee discusses ZARRA 2020

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather forecast in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Rising Violence in Idlib May Trigger New Migrant I ..

7 minutes ago

Thai Court Dissolves Second Largest Opposition Par ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.