Lebanese Health Minister Hospitalized With COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan has been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Lebanese Al Jadeed tv reported, citing the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, Hasan's condition is stable without complications at the moment.

Lebanon imposed general curfew for January 14-25 amid a new outbreak of COVID-19. It is prohibited to go outside and ride in vehicles. All public and private institutions are closed. Stores are allowed to work only in delivery mode until 5:00 p.m.

According to the latest data, 231,936 cases of infection have been confirmed in the country. Over the past day, 4,988 cases have been recorded.

More Stories From World

