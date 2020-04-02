Lebanese Health Minister Says Coronavirus Containment Measures Paying Off

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said Wednesday he was pleased with the results of efforts to limit the spread of the new coronavirus but warned that infections could rise after expats returned home

The government extended the two-week lockdown on Tuesday until April 12 but said it could allow expats to come back despite closing the country to air traffic.

"The current figures look good, but I won't stop saying that the risks persist... The community transmission rate is still low, but we shouldn't use this fact as a reason to relax," Hasan said during a press conference.

Lebanon recorded two more virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14, with 479 people having contracted COVID-19 in the country so far. The minister estimated the mortality rate in Lebanon at 3 percent.