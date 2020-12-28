Lebanese Health Ministry Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has authorized the emergency use of a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

"Given the data available to the ministry, including the most crucial factors such as efficacy and approval by international organizations, which is the main criterion for medication approval in Lebanon, the choice alighted on the Pfizer vaccine. It was licensed for emergency use," the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The middle Eastern country is to obtain the first batch of the vaccine, which will be enough to inoculate 15 percent of the total population, in February, the statement read.

As of now, Lebanon has confirmed 171,226 cases of the coronavirus, with the infection-related death toll amounting to 1,394.

At the end of last week, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health recorded the first case of a new COVID-19 strain in an individual who arrived from the United Kingdom on December 21.