UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Health Ministry Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Lebanese Health Ministry Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has authorized the emergency use of a vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech pharmaceutical companies in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

"Given the data available to the ministry, including the most crucial factors such as efficacy and approval by international organizations, which is the main criterion for medication approval in Lebanon, the choice alighted on the Pfizer vaccine. It was licensed for emergency use," the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The middle Eastern country is to obtain the first batch of the vaccine, which will be enough to inoculate 15 percent of the total population, in February, the statement read.

As of now, Lebanon has confirmed 171,226 cases of the coronavirus, with the infection-related death toll amounting to 1,394.

At the end of last week, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health recorded the first case of a new COVID-19 strain in an individual who arrived from the United Kingdom on December 21.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Lebanon February December Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends entry ban for another week

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 50 more people during last 24 ho ..

29 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

11 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.