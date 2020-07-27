Lebanese Health Ministry Asks to Close Country for 2 Weeks Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Lebanese health officials have proposed on Monday to lock the country down for a two-week period amid a spike in new daily cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks, according to official state news agency NNA

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Lebanese health officials have proposed on Monday to lock the country down for a two-week period amid a spike in new daily cases of COVID-19 over the past few weeks, according to official state news agency NNA.

"We have recommended to shut down the country for two weeks, with the exception of an airport," Health Minister Hamad Hassan said, as quoted by the NNA.

Now is the worst possible time to stop fighting against the pandemic, Hassan added, noting that it is necessary to tighten measures in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Rafic Hariri University Hospital - the largest Lebanese public hospital - will be placed under a stringent round-the-clock operation, as a number of local medical facilities have refused to receive new COVID-19 patients.

The ministry also ordered on Monday that visits to all regular patients in health-care settings be prohibited in a bid to minimize contact with possible COVID-19 carriers.

Since the beginning of July, the daily COVID-19 statistics in Lebanon have shown a sharp increase in new disease-related cases, with 168 infections being recorded over the past day and 175 on July 25.

According to some local reports, the surge in new cases was caused by the opening of Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport in early July. However, the country's authorities have repeatedly stated that such negative statistics are the result of the irresponsible behavior of citizens who do not adhere to basic preventive measures issued to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

To date, the Health Ministry has confirmed a total of 3,750 cases of COVID-19, with 51 fatalities and 1,692 recoveries.