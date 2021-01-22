The Lebanese Health Ministry received all necessary documents and intends to register Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as soon as possible to begin delivering it to the country, a source in the ministry's pharmaceutical commission told sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Lebanese Health Ministry received all necessary documents and intends to register Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V as soon as possible to begin delivering it to the country, a source in the ministry's pharmaceutical commission told sputnik.

"The pharmaceutical commission under the health ministry wasauthorized to deal with the issue, all the documents are already with us. Usually this issue [registration of a drug] takes a long time ... but since the situation is urgent and Lebanon decided to introduce an emergency regime, including a law on an emergency order for vaccines, so the registration process for this vaccine will be faster and permission will be given to everyone who wants to import this vaccine as soon as possible," the source said.

According to the source, any organization or foundation in Lebanon will have to directly contact the manufacturer of Sputnik V and receive vaccines in consultation with the health ministry.

"The process is under personal control of the minister so that everything is done in the shortest possible time," he added.

"There are entrepreneurs and organizations in Lebanon that are already demanding this vaccine. We hope that everything will be coordinated in the coming days," he added.