UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Health System At Verge Of Collapse Amid Spread Of COVID-19 - Hospital Director

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:53 PM

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid Spread of COVID-19 - Hospital Director

The situation in Lebanese hospitals is dire as the country struggles to cope with the spread of COVID-19, Hassan Olleik, a director of one of Beirut-based hospitals, told Sputnik on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The situation in Lebanese hospitals is dire as the country struggles to cope with the spread of COVID-19, Hassan Olleik, a director of one of Beirut-based hospitals, told Sputnik on Monday.

Lebanon saw a sharp rise in daily-detected COVID-19 cases from 1,500-2,000 on average in December to over 5,000 in early January after the country lifted almost all lockdown measures during Christmas and New Year holidays. On Monday, the country's Supreme Security Council announced that a nation-wide state of emergency will be in force from January 14-25 in light of the health crisis.

"The situation of hospitals in Lebanon is very difficult due to the high spread of the coronavirus and the limited number of beds.

Hospitals are no longer able to fully serve the population ... We are forced to send them [patients] home as soon as possible to continue treatment outside hospitals. The situation is dire. If there is no national consciousness [about COVID-19], we can really come to the situation where hospitals will no longer be able to receive patients," Olleik said.

According to Olleik, several reasons led to such an outcome in the middle Eastern countries, including the devastating August 4 Beirut blast that killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands.

Related Topics

Christmas Holidays Beirut Lebanon January August December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in H ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thu ..

2 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

54 minutes ago

Balochistan govt initiated development schemes for ..

2 minutes ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.