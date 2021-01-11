Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid Spread of COVID-19 - Hospital Director

The situation in Lebanese hospitals is dire as the country struggles to cope with the spread of COVID-19, Hassan Olleik, a director of one of Beirut-based hospitals, told Sputnik on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The situation in Lebanese hospitals is dire as the country struggles to cope with the spread of COVID-19, Hassan Olleik, a director of one of Beirut-based hospitals, told Sputnik on Monday.

Lebanon saw a sharp rise in daily-detected COVID-19 cases from 1,500-2,000 on average in December to over 5,000 in early January after the country lifted almost all lockdown measures during Christmas and New Year holidays. On Monday, the country's Supreme Security Council announced that a nation-wide state of emergency will be in force from January 14-25 in light of the health crisis.

"The situation of hospitals in Lebanon is very difficult due to the high spread of the coronavirus and the limited number of beds.

Hospitals are no longer able to fully serve the population ... We are forced to send them [patients] home as soon as possible to continue treatment outside hospitals. The situation is dire. If there is no national consciousness [about COVID-19], we can really come to the situation where hospitals will no longer be able to receive patients," Olleik said.

According to Olleik, several reasons led to such an outcome in the middle Eastern countries, including the devastating August 4 Beirut blast that killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands.