Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Urges Followers To Continue Soleimani's 'Path'

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:00 PM

In the aftermath of the US airstrikes that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, urged supporters on Friday to "continue his path" and work on the achievement of Soleimani's goals

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) In the aftermath of the US airstrikes that killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, urged supporters on Friday to "continue his path" and work on the achievement of Soleimani's goals.

"We are the ones, who are left after he passed. Therefore, we will continue his path and will work day and night to achieve his goals. We will raise his flag in all squares and battlefields," Nasrallah said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to exact vengeance on the US upon the death of Soleimani and declared the three-day national mourning. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would take revenge on Washington over the Soleimani's assassination.

In Iraq, Influential Shiite politician and prominent cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on supporters to be ready to defend the country, while Popular Mobilization Forces also urged followers to prepare for a response to Washington.

