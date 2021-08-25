UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Hospitals Forced To Scale Down Operations Due To Electricity Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:11 PM

Lebanese Hospitals Forced to Scale Down Operations Due to Electricity Shortage

Hospitals in Lebanon have had to reduce or suspend operations due to a lack of fuel to run power generators, while some doctors cannot even get to work because of gas shortages, Lebanese medical experts told Sputnik on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Hospitals in Lebanon have had to reduce or suspend operations due to a lack of fuel to run power generators, while some doctors cannot even get to work because of gas shortages, Lebanese medical experts told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"For example, yesterday [Tuesday], St Louis Hospital in Jounieh closed. There are hospitals that are on the verge of closing down altogether, but we are yet able to get them 2-3 liters of diesel for power generators. Most hospitals are left with no more than 2-3 day worth of fuel stock. The government and state-owned enterprises say they have no fuel reserves, and if nothing changes, we are on the brink of a grave crisis," the chief of Lebanese Syndicate of Hospitals, Sleiman Haroun, said.

Many hospitals have had to shut down separate units to save energy, and in some wards, air conditioning has been switched off to conserve fuel to the fullest extent possible, Haroun said.

The head physician of Dar Al Amal University Hospital, located in eastern Lebanon, said that his hospital, just like many others in that region, was operating at maximum capacity and could help only patients in need of urgent assistance.

"We are facing a really serious problem now ... Many medical workers cannot get to the hospitals as they ran out of gasoline," Youssef Badra said, adding that because of a shortage of personnel, some doctors have had to stay overnight in hospitals.

Lebanon's power grid collapsed over a month ago as the state couldn't afford to purchase fuel. Electricity is available to the population for only one hour per day. Since 2019, the middle Eastern country has been struggling with an economic and political crisis, aggravated by the devastating blast in the Port of Beirut last August.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Beirut Lebanon August Gas 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympi ..

Russia Considers Non-Issuance of US Visa to Olympic Champion Lasitskene 'Intoler ..

1 minute ago
 Greenhouse Gases, Other Climate Change Indicators ..

Greenhouse Gases, Other Climate Change Indicators Set New Records in 2020 - US R ..

1 minute ago
 Current economic situation revive confidence of bu ..

Current economic situation revive confidence of businesses: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Around 2700 primary schools upgraded in Punjab: Fa ..

Around 2700 primary schools upgraded in Punjab: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 US Oil Consumption Up 2 Weeks in Row as Late Summe ..

US Oil Consumption Up 2 Weeks in Row as Late Summer Demand Increases - Energy Ag ..

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's requ ..

Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's request for one-year extension in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.