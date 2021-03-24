UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Hospitals In Urgent Need Of Oxygen For Patients On Lung Ventilation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:31 PM

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Patients on Lung Ventilation

Lebanese hospitals have been experiencing a shortage of oxygen, which is needed for thousands of patients on artificial lung ventilation, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday at a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Hassan Ghabash in Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Lebanese hospitals have been experiencing a shortage of oxygen, which is needed for thousands of patients on artificial lung ventilation, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday at a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Hassan Ghabash in Damascus.

"Now there are a thousand patients on ventilators. The amount of oxygen available will last for one day, " Hassan was quoted as saying by the SANA Syrian state news agency.

Syrian President Bashar Assad ordered the prompt delivery of 75 tonnes of oxygen to Lebanon, with the first batch comprising 25 tonnes.

Lebanon has been plunged into an economic and political crisis, aggravated by the dire situation of the country's banking system, the collapse of the national Currency, and a consequent increase in prices. Besides, the national drug market has experienced a shortage in medicines supply, further constraining the inability of Lebanese private hospitals and drugstores to purchase medical equipment and medicines.

