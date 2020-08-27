UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Hospitals Receive Medical Aid From Russia After Deadly Beirut Port Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:17 PM

Lebanese Hospitals Receive Medical Aid From Russia After Deadly Beirut Port Blast

Three Lebanese hospitals have received medical assistance transferred via the World Health Organization (WHO) from Russia following the deadly blast that occurred earlier in the month at the port in the capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Three Lebanese hospitals have received medical assistance transferred via the World Health Organization (WHO) from Russia following the deadly blast that occurred earlier in the month at the port in the capital of Beirut, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"We have been provided with trauma kits of types A and B, as well as surgical kits. They are of great significance to us in the Baabda hospital, especially in the period that we have been experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as in connection with the difficult financial situation and after the blast. We want to thank Russia, the Russian embassy in Lebanon and the WHO for help sent to us," the head of Lebanon's Baabda Governmental Hospital, Farid Sabbagh, told Sputnik.

Baabda's specialized health unit is in dire need of personal medical protective equipment amid a new wave of COVID-19, as necessary health items are expensive and there are a number of difficulties with supplies due to the lasting financial and economic crises in the country, Sabbagh added.

To date, the country's health officials have confirmed over 14,000 cases of the disease, with over 130 fatalities.

"If there was also an opportunity to help the hospital in this direction, we would be extremely grateful," the hospital's chief noted.

Earlier in the day, medical help from Moscow was also handed over to Lebanon's state hospitals in the areas of Qana and Sibline with the support of Russia's embassy.

The massive explosion that erupted at the port of Beirut destroyed half of the city's buildings, killing over 170 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. According to the authorities, the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was the reason behind the blast.

Following the developments, Russia was one of the first countries that had sent aid to Lebanon. Russian rescue staff participated in the removal of debris and search operations, with dog handlers pulling out 10 dead bodies from buildings.

Related Topics

Dead World Moscow Russia Beirut Lebanon From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

36 minutes ago

Over 70 percent Chinese support govt in retaliatin ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Hold Virtual Meeting on ..

3 minutes ago

DC reviews cleanliness arrangements for mourning p ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Promises to Open Access to Hagia Sophia Mos ..

3 minutes ago

Mali junta says it has released ousted president

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.