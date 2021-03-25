Lebanese Hospitals Say Have No Oxygen Shortage for Now

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Lebanese hospitals have enough oxygen until the next delivery, two hospital chiefs told Sputnik amid rumored shortages.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that the country's medical facilities have been suffering a shortage of oxygen amid increased demand in artificial lung ventilation.

"The situation is okay, and we have not ordered a new batch until we see how the situation unfolds. I think we have enough oxygen to last us for today and tomorrow," Dr. Jean Homsi, Director General of the Elais Hrawi Government Hospital in the city of Zahle, said.

Dr. Firas El Abyad, Director General of the Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, also said that his facility had enough oxygen resources to last for several days.

"At the Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut we do not have a problem with oxygen, meaning that the capacity we have on hand will last until the company sends us a new batch," he explained.

Lebanon has been plunged into a months-long financial crisis, aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency, difficulties in the country's banking system, and a consequent increase in prices.

Besides, the country has experienced a drug supply crisis, constraining the inability of Lebanese private hospitals and pharmacies to buy medical equipment and medicines.