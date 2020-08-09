UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Information Minister Resigns After Beirut Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Lebanese Information Minister Resigns After Beirut Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad on Sunday announced her resigning from office in the wake of a massive explosion in Beirut and subsequent civil unrest.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut, demanding the government to resign. Protesters have stormed four ministries and the banks association.

"I apologize to the Lebanese whose expectations we have failed to meet, changes have not been made ... And, after the horrible catastrophe in Beirut, I am resigning from the government," Abdel Samad said, according to the Al-Jadeed tv channel.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

Related Topics

Information Minister Beirut Sunday TV From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

1 hour ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

2 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.