Lebanese Intelligence Quashes 17 Spy Networks Working for Israel - Interior Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Lebanese intelligence services have dismantled 17 spy networks working in the interests of Israel, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday.

"Seventeen spy networks have been uncovered in the interests of Israel.

These networks worked locally and regionally," Mawlawi said at a government meeting.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed gratitude and congratulations to the security forces on the successful operation.

According to the Beirut-based newspaper Al Akhbar, the crackdown lasted for four weeks, and the security forces conducted around 20 arrests, with several subsequent releases.