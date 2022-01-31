UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Intelligence Quashes 17 Spy Networks Working For Israel - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Lebanese Intelligence Quashes 17 Spy Networks Working for Israel - Interior Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Lebanese intelligence services have dismantled 17 spy networks working in the interests of Israel, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday.

"Seventeen spy networks have been uncovered in the interests of Israel.

These networks worked locally and regionally," Mawlawi said at a government meeting.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed gratitude and congratulations to the security forces on the successful operation.

According to the Beirut-based newspaper Al Akhbar, the crackdown lasted for four weeks, and the security forces conducted around 20 arrests, with several subsequent releases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Interior Minister Government

Recent Stories

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Ch ..

Minister reviews construction work on Mothers & Child block in Gangaram Hospital ..

55 minutes ago
 Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukr ..

Denmark prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine

56 minutes ago
 Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can ..

Johnson Says Will Speak to Putin 'as Soon as I Can"

56 minutes ago
 Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, ..

Russia-Belarus Drills Purely Defensive in Nature, Pose No Threat - Envoy to UN

56 minutes ago
 FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target b ..

FBR surpasses 7 months revenue collection target by Rs 262 bln

56 minutes ago
 Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russ ..

Nebenzia Asks US to Back Up Claims of 100,000 Russian Troops at Ukrainian Border

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>