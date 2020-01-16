UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Interior Minister Calls Use Of Force Against Journalists In Beirut 'Unacceptable'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:47 PM

Lebanese Interior Minister Calls Use of Force Against Journalists in Beirut 'Unacceptable'

Lebanon's caretaker interior minister, Raya Hassan, said on Thursday that the police use of force against journalists during violent clashes in Beirut was "unacceptable" and that a probe would be launched

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Lebanon's caretaker interior minister, Raya Hassan, said on Thursday that the police use of force against journalists during violent clashes in Beirut was "unacceptable" and that a probe would be launched.

"Any attack on journalists is unacceptable. I express my solidarity with the fourth power [media], because it is the voice of people who are hurt. I also confirm that security forces and peaceful demonstrators are part of this society. What happened yesterday [Wednesday] is an exception, not a rule .. This issue needs to be taken into account and investigated," Hassan wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, a rally near the Sakanit el Helou police building, which is in close proximity with the Russian embassy, turned into riots and violent clashes with police. Demonstrators began to throw stones and firecrackers at the law enforcement officers, demanding the release of activists detained in Tuesday protests.

Police responded by using tear gas and force, including against media workers, breaking their cameras.

Lebanon has been swayed by nationwide protests since October amid a crippling economic crisis. People have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, which the country's president Michel Aoun has blamed on sanctions. The economic and financial situation continues to deteriorate, with entrepreneurs refusing to accept any payment by bank transfer.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government resigned on October 29, but the demonstrations have not stopped. In mid-December, Aoun designated former Education Minister Hassan Diab as the next prime minister. However, a new government that satisfies all political parties has not yet been formed.

On Tuesday, anti-government protesters reportedly gave Diab 48 hours to form a new cabinet.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Riots Police Education Russia Interior Minister Twitter Bank Beirut Lebanon October Gas Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

15 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

16 minutes ago

Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine ..

16 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Disembark From NGO Ship in Italy ..

16 minutes ago

No political change in Assembly Houses: Minister

16 minutes ago

Finnish Court Starts Trial of Suspected Plotter of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.