Lebanese Interior Minister Calls Use of Force Against Journalists in Beirut 'Unacceptable'

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Lebanon's caretaker interior minister, Raya Hassan, said on Thursday that the police use of force against journalists during violent clashes in Beirut was "unacceptable" and that a probe would be launched.

"Any attack on journalists is unacceptable. I express my solidarity with the fourth power [media], because it is the voice of people who are hurt. I also confirm that security forces and peaceful demonstrators are part of this society. What happened yesterday [Wednesday] is an exception, not a rule .. This issue needs to be taken into account and investigated," Hassan wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, a rally near the Sakanit el Helou police building, which is in close proximity with the Russian embassy, turned into riots and violent clashes with police. Demonstrators began to throw stones and firecrackers at the law enforcement officers, demanding the release of activists detained in Tuesday protests.

Police responded by using tear gas and force, including against media workers, breaking their cameras.

Lebanon has been swayed by nationwide protests since October amid a crippling economic crisis. People have been demanding urgent reforms to end the deepening liquidity crisis, which the country's president Michel Aoun has blamed on sanctions. The economic and financial situation continues to deteriorate, with entrepreneurs refusing to accept any payment by bank transfer.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government resigned on October 29, but the demonstrations have not stopped. In mid-December, Aoun designated former Education Minister Hassan Diab as the next prime minister. However, a new government that satisfies all political parties has not yet been formed.

On Tuesday, anti-government protesters reportedly gave Diab 48 hours to form a new cabinet.