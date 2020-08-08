MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Lebanon's Interior Ministry has confirmed that a police officer was killed in Le Grey Hotel during clashes with anti-government protesters in Beirut on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered in the downtown to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's blast in the Beirut seaport.

Almost 160 people were killed and some 5,000 injured when a shock wave tore through the capital.

Security forces fired tear gas and clashed with protesters who stormed the parliament and several ministerial buildings. Several media reported that live fire had been used against the demonstrators.