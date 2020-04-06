UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Interior Ministry Restricts Transport Traffic Over COVID-19 Fears

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The Lebanese Interior Ministry announced new traffic restrictions starting on Monday to reduce mass gatherings on streets during the epidemiological emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A decision was taken to restrict the movement of private vehicles, trucks and motorcycles. Vehicles with a license plate ending in an odd number may be driven Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vehicles whose license plate ends with an even number [or zero] are allowed to be driven Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the movement of vehicles is completely restricted," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The measure does not apply to vehicles belonging to the military and security services, rescue services, ambulance, diplomatic missions, media representatives and delivery service companies.

Due to the epidemiological situation in the country, Lebanon's Higher Defense Council declared a state of emergency on March 15. The borders and seaports, as well as places of public gatherings, were closed. The authorities also declared curfews from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (16:00 to 02:00 GMT). Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lebanon stands at 541 with 19 fatalities.

