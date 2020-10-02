UrduPoint.com
Lebanese-Israeli Talks On Maritime Border Can Last Up To 6 Months - Lebanese Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Lebanese-Israeli Talks on Maritime Border Can Last Up to 6 Months - Lebanese Parliament

Lebanese-Israeli indirect talks on sea border demarcation are set to begin in October and may last up to six months, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elie Ferzli told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Lebanese-Israeli indirect talks on sea border demarcation are set to begin in October and may last up to six months, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elie Ferzli told Sputnik.

"The stance of Lebanon, voiced by the parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, is about complying with some ground rules: the talks must be held under the UN auspices, the talks with Israel must be indirect .

.. this was agreed with the mediation of the US, which unofficially set out six months for the talks," Ferzli said.

