Lebanese Judge Claims Diab, 3 Ex-Ministers Responsible in Beirut Blast Case - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Lebanese prosecutor leading the probe into the case of the Beirut port explosion on August 4 has accused the caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, and three former ministers of negligence that caused hundreds of deaths and injuries, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The investigation judge, Fadi Sawan, is filing a suit against the acting prime minister, Hassan Diab, and former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zuaiter and Youssef Fenianos in the case of the Beirut port explosion," the source said.

Among key reasons of the prosecution, the source named negligence, which had caused the death of hundreds of people.

"The charges came after verifying that they had received letters warning of the danger to store ammonium nitrate in the port and not taken the necessary measures in this regard," the source added.