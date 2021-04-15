Lebanese Judge Frees 6 Suspects Held Over Beirut Port Blast - Reports

The Lebanese judge heading the probe into last year's deadly blast that wiped out much of the Beirut port freed six suspects on Thursday after they were held in custody for months, state media said

The National news Agency said that Joseph Naddaf, the head of the port's state security office, was among security and customs personnel released by judge Tarek Bitar.

Naddaf's arrest in September prompted criticism of the investigation. The security chief wrote a report before the August 4 explosion, warning authorities about the danger of storing a huge amount of explosive materials at the port.

The explosion of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate damaged much of the port and surrounding neighborhoods, killing at least 200 people and injuring some 6,000 others. The destruction of Lebanon's main port and a major gateway for international trade dealt a severe blow to the national economy.