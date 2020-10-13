UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Judicial Investigator Receives FBI Report On Beirut Blast - Reports

Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:44 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Judge Fadi Sawan, who is leading the probe into the August 4 explosion in Lebanon's Beirut Port, has received a report from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Lebanese state-run NNA agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the FBI team's report from the scene of the explosion was received on Monday.

Lebanon is also expecting reports from the French and UK expert groups. The latter are supposed to determine the nature of the explosion, whether it was the result of deliberate actions or negligence.

The August 4 blast at the port of Beirut left more than 200 people dead. The explosion, which was blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port, caused an estimated $15 billion in damage.

