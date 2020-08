Lebanese Justice Minister Resigns - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Lebanese Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm has submitted her written resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab, MTV Lebanon broadcaster reported on Monday.

Information Minister Manal Abdel-Samad and Environment Minister Damianos Kattar have recently submitted resignation in the wake of the deadly blast in Beirut and subsequent protests.