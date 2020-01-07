(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan said Tuesday his department had not received a request from Japan to arrest the wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo prosecutors suspect Carole Ghosn of having lied to Japanese investigators in April as they probed her husband on financial misconduct charges.

"The Lebanese state, represented by the Ministry of Justice, has not yet received an arrest warrant for Carole, Ghosn's wife," Serhan said in an interview to the national news agency NNA.

Carole is suspected of helping her husband escape Japan to Lebanon last week. His defense attorneys said he had surrendered his Lebanese, French and Brazilian passports to them.

The 65-year-old turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve saying he had fled injustice and political persecution in Japan. He denied Japan's claims of having underreported his income.

Serhan confirmed that Lebanese prosecutors had received an Interpol "red notice" for the businessman's arrest. Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition deal.

Ghosn is due to give a press conference on Wednesday that is hoped to shed light on his getaway. He is said to have been smuggled aboard a flight to Turkey in a musical instrument case. From there he flew to Lebanon, which argues he entered the country legally.