UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Justice Minister Says Did Not Receive Arrest Warrant For Ghosn's Wife

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Lebanese Justice Minister Says Did Not Receive Arrest Warrant for Ghosn's Wife

Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan said Tuesday his department had not received a request from Japan to arrest the wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan said Tuesday his department had not received a request from Japan to arrest the wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo prosecutors suspect Carole Ghosn of having lied to Japanese investigators in April as they probed her husband on financial misconduct charges.

"The Lebanese state, represented by the Ministry of Justice, has not yet received an arrest warrant for Carole, Ghosn's wife," Serhan said in an interview to the national news agency NNA.

Carole is suspected of helping her husband escape Japan to Lebanon last week. His defense attorneys said he had surrendered his Lebanese, French and Brazilian passports to them.

The 65-year-old turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve saying he had fled injustice and political persecution in Japan. He denied Japan's claims of having underreported his income.

Serhan confirmed that Lebanese prosecutors had received an Interpol "red notice" for the businessman's arrest. Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition deal.

Ghosn is due to give a press conference on Wednesday that is hoped to shed light on his getaway. He is said to have been smuggled aboard a flight to Turkey in a musical instrument case. From there he flew to Lebanon, which argues he entered the country legally.

Related Topics

Turkey Wife Beirut Japan Lebanon April From Nissan

Recent Stories

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Met With Trump to Di ..

1 minute ago

2 killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

1 minute ago

MPA stresses for provision of clean drinking water ..

1 minute ago

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's fu ..

4 minutes ago

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.