Lebanese Keep Up Protests Despite Emergency Measures

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Lebanese keep up protests despite emergency measures

Lebanese protesters kept the country on lockdown Tuesday as they gathered for a sixth consecutive day demanding new leaders despite the government's adoption of an emergency economic rescue plan

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lebanese protesters kept the country on lockdown Tuesday as they gathered for a sixth consecutive day demanding new leaders despite the government's adoption of an emergency economic rescue plan.

Demonstrations initially sparked by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other messaging apps have grown into an unprecedented cross-sectarian street mobilisation against the political class.

Rallies have spread to all major cities and into Lebanon's vast diaspora.

The cabinet was spurred into passing wide-ranging economic reforms on Monday but the move failed to win over protesters, who now seem bent on removing the entire political elite, which they see as corrupt.

In Beirut, volunteers donned gloves and cleaned up streets after euphoric crowds partied deep into the night Monday, dancing to impromptu concerts.

